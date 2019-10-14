ConocoPhillips About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (COP)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/16/19, ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.42, payable on 12/2/19. As a percentage of COP's recent stock price of $56.11, this dividend works out to approximately 0.75%, so look for shares of ConocoPhillips to trade 0.75% lower — all else being equal — when COP shares open for trading on 10/16/19.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from COP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.99% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of COP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COP's low point in its 52 week range is $50.13 per share, with $74.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.05.

In Monday trading, ConocoPhillips shares are currently down about 0.6% on the day.

