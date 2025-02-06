Oil and gas exploration and production company ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 earnings on Thursday, Feb. 6, that topped analysts' consensus estimates. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.98 came in ahead of expectations of $1.84. Revenue of $14.74 billion beat estimates but fell 3.7% from the same quarter last year. Net income in Q4 of $2.3 billion was down 23% year over year.

Overall, the quarter presented a mixed performance, illustrating both operational strengths and financial challenges largely related to the fluctuating price of oil and natural gas.

Metric Q4 2024 Analysts' Estimate Q4 2023 Change (YOY) Adjusted EPS $1.98 $1.84 $2.40 (17.5%) Revenue $14.74 billion $14.3 billion $15.31 billion (3.7%) Total production (MBOED) 2,183 N/A 1,902 14.8% Net income $2.3 billion N/A $3.0 billion (23.3%) Total expenses $11.8 billion N/A $11 billion 7.3%

Overview of ConocoPhillips' Business

ConocoPhillips, with its focus on oil and natural gas production, operates worldwide, spanning multiple continents. The company's diverse portfolio includes unconventional oil plays such as those in the U.S., conventional oil sources, liquified natural gas (LNG) ventures, and oil sands. Its extensive reserve base ensures continued production and supports future growth, crucial for economic stability and competitive positioning in the fluctuating energy industry.

Recently, ConocoPhillips has concentrated on enhancing operational efficiencies and expanding its LNG capabilities. Key success factors include rigorous cost management, strategic acquisition integration, and advancements in low-carbon technologies. The firm is committed to reducing its carbon footprint, having achieved the Oil and Gas Methane Partnership 2.0 Gold Standard designation in 2024.

Notable Achievements and Financial Performance

ConocoPhillips' production increased substantially in the fourth quarter, rising 14.8% year over year to 2,183 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOED). This surge was boosted by successful strategic acquisitions, including the significant acquisition of Marathon Oil (finalized in November 2024). However, while production volumes climbed, integration and transaction expenses tempered financial results.

Financial performance was mixed. Although earnings per share exceeded forecasts, overall revenue declined year-on-year, heavily influenced by the global drop in commodity prices. The company's average realized price per barrel of oil equivalent fell to $52.37 in the fourth quarter, down from the previous year. This price drop, coupled with increased depreciation costs, placed downward pressure on net income, which fell by 23% to $2.3 billion.

Strategic initiatives took center stage during the quarter. In the LNG sector, ConocoPhillips formed a long-term regasification agreement at the Zeebrugge LNG terminal, signing notable sales agreements in Asia. This strategic expansion capitalizes on growing LNG demand as part of its broader marketing strategy, consistent with the global energy transition trends.

Shareholder returns remained a priority, with $9.1 billion distributed in 2024 through dividends and share buybacks. The firm announced a capital return target of $10 billion for 2025, reflecting its strong commitment to delivering shareholder value.

Outlook and Guidance for 2025

Looking ahead, ConocoPhillips management increased production targets to between 2.34 and 2.38 million MBOED for 2025. The capital expenditure is projected to reach approximately $12.9 billion, highlighting a focus on efficient operations and cost management. The integration of Marathon Oil is a pivotal part of the company's strategy, expected to yield over $1 billion in run-rate synergies.

Investors should observe the ongoing integration efforts and financial synergies emerging from strategic acquisitions, as well as the impacts of market conditions on commodity prices. The company's forward guidance emphasizes operational rigor and strategic focus on LNG and low-carbon initiatives as areas of growth and resilience.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 921% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 177% for the S&P 500.*

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now…

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 3, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.