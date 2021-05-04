US Markets
COP

Conoco says all staff safely evacuated from drillship off Malaysia

Contributor
Gary McWilliams Reuters
Published

Oil producer ConocoPhillips said all staff were safely evacuated from a drillship that listed and sank off the coast of Malaysia on Tuesday.

Adds background on drilling operation, Petronas stake

HOUSTON, May 4 (Reuters) - Oil producer ConocoPhillips COP.N said all staff were safely evacuated from a drillship that listed and sank off the coast of Malaysia on Tuesday.

The Naga 7 drillship was being placed at a site off the coast of Sarawak state when one leg of the jack-up rig penetrated the soil, according to owner Velesto Energy Bhd VELE.KL. No drilling had begun.

A total of 101 employees were transferred to rescue vessels, according to Velesto, which said it had begun an investigation and was evaluating recovery options. Jack-up rigs are generally designed to work in shallow waters.

"All persons on-board have been safely evacuated off NAGA 7 with no known injuries," said ConocoPhillips spokesman John Roper.

The ship was to drill on a 300,000 acre (1.2 million hectares) block. Conoco is the operator and holds a 50% stake in the operation, while Malaysian state oil company Petronas holds an equal stake.

(Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Franklin Paul and Pravin Char)

((Gary.McWilliams@thomsonreuters.com; +1 469-691-7668;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

COP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular