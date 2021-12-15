Markets
CONN

Conn's Rises In Pre-market On News Of Share Repurchase

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Conn's, Inc. (CONN) are rising more than 3% in pre-market on Wednesday after the specialty retailer announced $150 million share buyback program.

"The $150 million share repurchase program is the largest in Conn's history and represents approximately 30% of our current market capitalization," commented Chandra Holt, Conn's Chief Executive Officer.

The authorization to repurchase expires on December 14, 2022, Conn's noted.

CONN closed Tuesday's regular trade at $17.93, up $0.04 or 0.22%. The sock is currently at $18.61.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CONN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular