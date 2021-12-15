Conn's Rises In Pre-market On News Of Share Repurchase

(RTTNews) - Shares of Conn's, Inc. (CONN) are rising more than 3% in pre-market on Wednesday after the specialty retailer announced $150 million share buyback program.

"The $150 million share repurchase program is the largest in Conn's history and represents approximately 30% of our current market capitalization," commented Chandra Holt, Conn's Chief Executive Officer.

The authorization to repurchase expires on December 14, 2022, Conn's noted.

CONN closed Tuesday's regular trade at $17.93, up $0.04 or 0.22%. The sock is currently at $18.61.

