Markets
CONN

Conn's Q4 Adj. Profit Rises; Same Store Sales Down 10.1%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Conn's, Inc. (CONN) reported that, on a non-GAAP basis, fourth quarter adjusted net income per share was $0.91 compared to $0.20, last year. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.23, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter net income was $25.1 million, or $0.85 per share, compared to $5.1 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.

Fourth quarter total revenues declined to $367.79 million from $412.99 million, previous year. Same store sales declined 10.1%, primarily due to a nearly 29% decline in sales. Analysts expected revenue of $328.69 million, for the quarter.

"Fiscal year 2022 is off to a strong start. Same store sales are up over 3.0% quarter-to-date, despite the impacts of the historic winter storm across many of our markets, one fewer selling day as a result of leap year and continued supply chain challenges," said Norm Miller, Conn's CEO.

As of January 31, 2021, the company had $336.0 million of immediately available borrowing capacity under $650.0 million revolving credit facility.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CONN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular