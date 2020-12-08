Conn's Q3 Adj. Profit Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Conn's, Inc. (CONN) reported third quarter non-GAAP adjusted net income per share of $0.25 compared to $0.49, a year ago. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.24, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter total revenues were $334.16 million compared to $376.13 million, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $345.19 million, for the quarter. Retail revenues were $259.9 million, a decrease of 7.3% year-on-year.

