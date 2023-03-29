Conn's Posts Adj. Loss In Q4; Same Store Sales Down 21.8%

(RTTNews) - Conn's, Inc. (CONN) posted a net loss for the fourth quarter of $42.8 million, or $1.79 per share, compared to net income of $7.6 million, or $0.26 per share, prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted net loss for the fourth quarter was $36.7 million, or $1.53 per share compared to adjusted net income of $9.6 million, or $0.33 per share, last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.87, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total consolidated revenue declined 16.8% to $334.9 million, due to an 18.7% decline in total net sales, and a 7.7% reduction in finance charges and other revenues. Same store sales decreased 21.8%, for the quarter. Analysts on average had estimated $331.22 million in revenue.

During fiscal 2024, the company plans to open 11 new standalone locations.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.