Conn's, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Most readers would already be aware that Conn's' (NASDAQ:CONN) stock increased significantly by 103% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study Conn's' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Conn's is:

16% = US$98m ÷ US$604m (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.16 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Conn's' Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

To start with, Conn's' ROE looks acceptable. Be that as it may, the company's ROE is still quite lower than the industry average of 24%. However, we are pleased to see the impressive 31% net income growth reported by Conn's over the past five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently. Bear in mind, the company does have a respectable ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is higher. So this also does lend some color to the high earnings growth seen by the company.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Conn's' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 8.0% in the same period, which is great to see.

NasdaqGS:CONN Past Earnings Growth June 5th 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Conn's''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Conn's Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Conn's' performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company has seen significant growth in its earnings backed by a respectable ROE and a high reinvestment rate. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

