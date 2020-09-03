Markets
Conn's, Inc. Shares Jump On Q2 Profit; E-commerce Sales Up 72%

(RTTNews) - Conn's, Inc. (CONN) reported second quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.75 compared to $0.62, previous year. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.13, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter total revenues declined to $366.92 million from $401.06 million, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $377.68 million, for the quarter. E-commerce sales rose 72%. Retail revenues were $279.9 million, a decrease of 8.6%.

Shares of Conn's, Inc. were up 16% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

