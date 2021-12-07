Conns Inc. Q3 Profit Climbs, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Conns Inc. (CONN) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $18.2 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $7.4 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.3% to $405.46 million from $334.16 million last year.

Conns Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $18.2 Mln. vs. $7.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.60 vs. $0.25 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.59 -Revenue (Q3): $405.46 Mln vs. $334.16 Mln last year.

