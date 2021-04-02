Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Analysts Are Pretty Bullish On The Stock After Recent Results

The investors in Conn's, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CONN) will be rubbing their hands together with glee today, after the share price leapt 42% to US$21.33 in the week following its yearly results. It looks like the results were pretty good overall. While revenues of US$1.4b were in line with analyst predictions, statutory losses were much smaller than expected, with Conn's losing US$0.11 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:CONN Earnings and Revenue Growth April 2nd 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Conn's' three analysts is for revenues of US$1.46b in 2022, which would reflect a credible 5.4% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Conn's is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$1.51 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.46b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.29 in 2022. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a solid gain to earnings per share expectations, suggesting that the analysts have become more bullish after the latest result.

The consensus price target rose 51% to US$21.33, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Conn's, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$23.00 and the most bearish at US$13.50 per share. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Conn's is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 5.4% annualised growth until the end of 2022. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 2.1% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 11% annually for the foreseeable future. So although Conn's' revenue growth is expected to improve, it is still expected to grow slower than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Conn's following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Conn's going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Conn's , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

