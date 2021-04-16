Conn's (CONN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Conn's (CONN) closed at $20.66, marking a -1.67% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.36% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the retailer had gained 39.26% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.21% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CONN as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect CONN to post earnings of $0.29 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 115.34%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $327.16 million, up 3.15% from the year-ago period.

CONN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.63 per share and revenue of $1.46 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2616.67% and +5.38%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CONN. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 25.82% higher. CONN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, CONN currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.34. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.94, which means CONN is trading at a discount to the group.

The Retail - Consumer Electronics industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

