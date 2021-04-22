Conn's (CONN) Stock Moves -0.37%: What You Should Know

Conn's (CONN) closed the most recent trading day at $18.97, moving -0.37% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%.

Heading into today, shares of the retailer had gained 25.22% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.83% in that time.

CONN will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.29, up 115.34% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $327.16 million, up 3.15% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.63 per share and revenue of $1.46 billion, which would represent changes of +2616.67% and +5.38%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CONN. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 25.82% higher. CONN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, CONN is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.19. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.75, so we one might conclude that CONN is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Retail - Consumer Electronics industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

