Conn's (CONN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Conn's (CONN) closed at $21.13 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.99% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.85% loss on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the retailer had gained 11.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 4.09%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.41%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CONN as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.29, up 115.34% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $327.16 million, up 3.15% from the prior-year quarter.

CONN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.63 per share and revenue of $1.46 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2616.67% and +5.38%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CONN. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CONN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CONN has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.21 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.84, which means CONN is trading at a discount to the group.

The Retail - Consumer Electronics industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

