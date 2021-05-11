Conn's (CONN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Conn's (CONN) closed at $20.85 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.56% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.87% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the retailer had lost 0.84% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.61% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CONN as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.29, up 115.34% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $327.16 million, up 3.15% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.63 per share and revenue of $1.46 billion, which would represent changes of +2616.67% and +5.38%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CONN. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CONN is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note CONN's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.97. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.11.

The Retail - Consumer Electronics industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

