Connexion Mobility’s Strategic Share Buy-Back Update

December 03, 2024 — 06:08 pm EST

Connexion Telematics Limited (AU:CXZ) has released an update.

Connexion Mobility Ltd has announced a daily update on its ongoing buy-back program, with a total of 11,544,317 ordinary fully paid securities repurchased so far, including 830 bought back on the previous day. This initiative reflects the company’s strategic move to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares.

