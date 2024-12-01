News & Insights

Connexion Mobility’s Strategic Share Buy-back Update

December 01, 2024 — 05:07 pm EST

Connexion Telematics Limited (AU:CXZ) has released an update.

Connexion Mobility Ltd has announced a daily update on its ongoing share buy-back program, with 301,784 ordinary shares bought back on the previous day, adding to the total of over 10 million shares repurchased so far. This buy-back initiative may signal the company’s confidence in its market value, potentially appealing to investors looking for strategic stock opportunities.

