Connexion Mobility Updates on Share Buy-Back Progress

Connexion Mobility Ltd has announced an update on their ongoing share buy-back program, with a significant increase in the number of ordinary fully paid securities bought back, totaling 364,212 shares on the previous day. This move indicates the company’s efforts to consolidate its capital and potentially enhance shareholder value amidst market activities.

