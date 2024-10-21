Connexion Mobility Reduces Share Count Through Buy-Back

Connexion Telematics Limited (AU:CXZ) has released an update.

Connexion Mobility Ltd has announced the cessation of 549,311 fully paid ordinary shares through an on-market buy-back as of October 21, 2024. This move reflects the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure effectively. Investors might find this reduction in share count interesting as it could influence the stock’s market dynamics.

