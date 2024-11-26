Connexion Mobility Ltd Updates on Stock Buy-Back

Connexion Telematics Limited (AU:CXZ) has released an update.

Connexion Mobility Ltd has announced a daily update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, with 2,376,433 ordinary fully paid securities bought back on the previous day. This move continues their strategy to optimize capital structure and is likely to attract attention from investors interested in stock buy-backs.

