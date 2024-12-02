Connexion Mobility Ltd Updates on Share Buy-back Program

Connexion Telematics Limited (AU:CXZ) has released an update.

Connexion Mobility Ltd has announced a daily update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, having repurchased a total of 843,189 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day, contributing to a cumulative buy-back of over 10.7 million shares. This move indicates the company’s strategic effort to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

