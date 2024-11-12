News & Insights

Connexion Mobility Launches OnDemand with Uber Partnership

November 12, 2024 — 08:08 pm EST

Connexion Telematics Limited (AU:CXZ) has released an update.

Connexion Mobility Ltd has announced the general launch of its ridehail management product, Connexion OnDemand, in collaboration with Uber for Business. This partnership aims to enhance customer experiences for automotive retailers by providing seamless transportation solutions. The product is offered with a usage-based pricing model and signifies a strategic move for Connexion in the mobility software market.

