Connexion Mobility Continues Share Buy-Back

May 30, 2024 — 08:49 pm EDT

Connexion Telematics Limited (AU:CXZ) has released an update.

Connexion Mobility Ltd has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, with a total of 261,406 ordinary shares repurchased on the previous day. The buy-back is part of the company’s strategy to manage its share capital, having bought back over 45 million shares to date. The latest transaction details were released on May 31, 2024, as part of Connexion’s regular updates to the market.

