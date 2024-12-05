Connexion Mobility Advances Share Buy-Back Program

Connexion Telematics Limited (AU:CXZ) has released an update.
Connexion Mobility Ltd has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, with a total of 11,545,147 shares bought back before the previous day and an additional 1,308,739 shares acquired on the previous day. This buy-back initiative reflects the company’s strategy to strengthen shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.
