Connexion Mobility Advances Share Buy-Back Program

Connexion Mobility Ltd has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, with a total of 11,545,147 shares bought back before the previous day and an additional 1,308,739 shares acquired on the previous day. This buy-back initiative reflects the company’s strategy to strengthen shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

