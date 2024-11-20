News & Insights

Connexa Sports announces correction to approval to continued listing on Nasdaq

November 20, 2024 — 09:26 am EST

Connexa Sports Technologies (YYAI) is announcing a correction to the third bullet point of the headline and the second paragraph of the press release published earlier today. In the Release, the third bullet point read: YYAI will commence trading at the opening of the market on Friday, November 22. and the second paragraph read: The new Connexa entity will continue to trade under the YYAI ticker symbol, with trading commencing at the opening of the market on Friday, November 22, 2024. Correction: “While we expect that November 22nd will be the first day of trading on a post-closing basis, we have not received confirmation of the first day of trading from Nasdaq yet. Connexa, as appropriate, will make further public announcements regarding the expected commencement of trading on a post-closing basis,” the company said.

