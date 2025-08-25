Connexa, JuCoin Ink $500 Mln Deal To Launch New Cryptocurrency Exchange

(RTTNews) - Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (YYAI), a digital finance and technology company, and JuCoin Capital Pte Ltd., a Singaporean crypto exchange, have signed a $500 million deal to jointly establish aiRWA, a next-generation cryptocurrency exchange focused on RWA.

The two companies will contribute $250 million each to launch aiRWA, a new cryptocurrency exchange designed to offer users a platform focused on RWA crypto.

The two companies aim to bridge the gap between conventional financial systems and the emerging decentralized economy with the support of RWA.

"RWA crypto refers to the tokenization of real-world assets on a blockchain, turning physical and financial assets into digital tokens. RWA effectively blends traditional investments, such as real estate, government bonds, and fine art, with the efficiency, transparency, and accessibility of blockchain technology," the companies said.

The parties have also signed a memorandum of understanding to launch USDR, a new stablecoin in Asia, and to co-develop stablecoin infrastructure and digital asset services.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.