Connells Boosts Countrywide Plc Offer Price To 395 Pence Per Share - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Connells Limited announced an agreement on the terms of an increased recommended cash offer for Countrywide plc (CWD.L) at 395 pence in cash for each Share. On December 7, 2020, Connells offered to buy Countrywide at a price of 325 pence in cash.

Connells said it has received written confirmations in support from aggregate, 16.75 milliob Countrywide Shares, representing approximately 51.03% of the existing issued ordinary share capital as at December 30, 2020.

This acquisition to be implemented by way of court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement and is expected to complete in the first quarter of 2021.

Earlier on December 2, 2020, Countrywide received an indicative revised proposal and confirmed that it does not intend to pursue that proposal and has ended discussions with Alchemy Partners.

