ConnectOne Stock Is Up Just 4% This Past Year, and One Fund Has Sold Off $4 Million in Shares

PMC FIG Opportunities sold 143,724 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp; the estimated transaction value was $3.64 million based on average prices during the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value fell by $3.44 million, reflecting both trading activity and changes in ConnectOne Bancorp’s stock price.

PMC FIG Opportunities now holds 92,093 shares valued at $2.41 million, or 3.8% of AUM.

PMC FIG Opportunities disclosed in a February 17, 2026, SEC filing that it sold 143,724 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB), an estimated $3.64 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a recent SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, PMC FIG Opportunities reduced its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 143,724 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value was $3.64 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The fund’s remaining position was valued at $2.41 million at quarter’s end, down from the prior period, with the valuation shift reflecting both selling activity and stock price movement.

What else to know

The fund’s sale reduced its ConnectOne Bancorp stake from 8.8% to 3.8% of reportable AUM

Top holdings after the quarter: NASDAQ:CCB: $4.95 million (7.8% of AUM) NASDAQ:TBBK: $4.78 million (7.5% of AUM) NYSE:SF: $3.94 million (6.2% of AUM) NASDAQ:NBN: $3.40 million (5.3% of AUM) NYSE:BAC: $3.24 million (5.1% of AUM)

As of Tuesday, shares of ConnectOne were priced at $26.32, up about 4% year over year and well underperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 16%.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $378.21 million Net Income (TTM) $80.44 million Dividend Yield 3% Price (as of Tuesday) $26.32

Company snapshot

ConnectOne Bancorp offers commercial and consumer banking products, including loans, deposit accounts, and digital banking services.

The firm serves small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey, New York Metropolitan, and South Florida markets.

It operates through a network of local branches and provides a range of financial services to its regional customer base.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a regional bank holding company with a strong presence in the Northeast and South Florida, operating through a network of local branches. The company leverages a diversified portfolio of commercial and consumer banking services to meet the financial needs of businesses and individuals.

What this transaction means for investors

This move matters because portfolio construction tells you as much about conviction as fundamentals do.



ConnectOne generated net income of $74.4 million in 2025, compared with $67.8 million in 2024. Meanwhile, total loans increased year over year, supported by commercial real estate and commercial and industrial lending growth, while deposits remained relatively stable.



That profile fits squarely within a portfolio already concentrated in community and specialty banks such as CCB and TBBK. Reducing the weight from 8.8% of assets to 3.8% suggests capital is being reallocated within the regional banking sleeve rather than an outright rejection of the model.



Shares have gained about 4% over the past year, trailing the broader market. For long-term investors, the story remains disciplined loan growth and consistent earnings. The key variables are margin pressure and credit quality. If net interest margins stabilize and credit costs remain contained, ConnectOne still offers steady, if unspectacular, compounding potential.

Should you buy stock in ConnectOne Bancorp right now?

Before you buy stock in ConnectOne Bancorp, consider this:

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.