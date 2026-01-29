ConnectOne (CNOB) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) reported $112.62 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 64.5%. EPS of $0.83 for the same period compares to $0.52 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $116.7 million, representing a surprise of -3.5%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.93%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.74.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) : 45.3% compared to the 48.3% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 45.3% compared to the 48.3% average estimate based on two analysts. Net Interest Margin (GAAP) : 3.3% versus 3.3% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 3.3% versus 3.3% estimated by two analysts on average. Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets : $13.09 billion compared to the $13.25 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $13.09 billion compared to the $13.25 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Deposit, loan and other income : $3.29 million compared to the $3.94 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $3.29 million compared to the $3.94 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale : $0.63 million compared to the $0.65 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $0.63 million compared to the $0.65 million average estimate based on two analysts. Income on bank owned life insurance : $2.95 million compared to the $2.48 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $2.95 million compared to the $2.48 million average estimate based on two analysts. Total Noninterest Income: $6.02 million versus $7.06 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how ConnectOne performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of ConnectOne have returned +6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

