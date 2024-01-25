ConnectOne (CNOB) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) reported $66.03 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 19%. EPS of $0.50 for the same period compares to $0.79 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.82% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $65.5 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47, the EPS surprise was +6.38%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how ConnectOne performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 53.4% versus 55% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 53.4% versus 55% estimated by two analysts on average. Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets : $9.17 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.13 billion.

: $9.17 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.13 billion. Net Interest Margin (GAAP) : 2.7% compared to the 2.7% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 2.7% compared to the 2.7% average estimate based on two analysts. Deposit, loan and other income : $1.55 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.83 million.

: $1.55 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.83 million. Net Interest Income(FTE) : $62.63 million versus $61.57 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $62.63 million versus $61.57 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale : $0.47 million compared to the $0.79 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $0.47 million compared to the $0.79 million average estimate based on two analysts. Income on bank owned life insurance : $1.64 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.82 million.

: $1.64 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.82 million. Total Noninterest Income: $4.21 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.93 million.

Shares of ConnectOne have returned -0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.