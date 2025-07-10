ConnectOne Bancorp to Release Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on July 29, 2025

ConnectOne Bancorp will announce Q2 2025 results on July 29, followed by a conference call with executives.

Quiver AI Summary

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. announced that it will release its second-quarter financial results for the period ending June 30, 2025, before the market opens on July 29, 2025. Following the release, Chairman and CEO Frank Sorrentino III and CFO William S. Burns will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results, with participants encouraged to call in five minutes early. The call will also be available via an audio webcast, and a replay will be accessible later the same day. ConnectOne Bancorp operates ConnectOne Bank, providing a range of banking services primarily for small to middle-market businesses, and it also has a fintech subsidiary, BoeFly, Inc.

Potential Positives

Announcement of a scheduled financial results release indicates the company's commitment to transparency and investor communication.

Conference call format allows for direct engagement with management, which may enhance investor confidence and provide clarity on the company's performance.

Availability of audio webcast and replay options promotes accessibility for investors and analysts to receive updates on financial performance.

Potential Negatives

Results for the second quarter of 2025 will be released after a significant delay, which may raise concerns about the company's financial health and operational efficiency.

The timing of the press release may indicate a lack of proactive communication, potentially leading to speculation and uncertainty among investors and stakeholders until the results are disclosed.

FAQ

When will ConnectOne Bancorp release its second quarter results?

ConnectOne Bancorp will release its second quarter results on July 29, 2025, before the market opens.

How can I access the conference call for ConnectOne Bancorp?

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1 (646) 307-1963, with access code 7519286.

Who will host the conference call?

The conference call will be hosted by Chairman Frank Sorrentino III and CFO William S. Burns.

Is there a replay available for the conference call?

Yes, a replay will be available starting at 1:00 p.m. ET on July 29, 2025.

Where can I find more information about ConnectOne Bancorp?

More information about ConnectOne Bancorp can be found on their website at https://www.connectonebank.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CNOB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of $CNOB stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CNOB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CNOB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CNOB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CNOB forecast page.

Full Release



ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNOB) (the “Company” or “ConnectOne”), parent company of ConnectOne Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that it plans to release results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, before the market opens on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. Management will also host a conference call and audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET on July 29, 2025, to review the Company's financial performance and operating results.





Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Frank Sorrentino III and Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer William S. Burns will host the call. The conference call dial-in number is 1 (646) 307-1963, access code 7519286. Please dial in at least five minutes before the start of the call to register. An audio webcast of the conference call will be available to the public, on a listen-only basis, via the "Investor Relations" link on the Company's website



https://www.ConnectOneBank.com



or at



http://ir.connectonebank.com



.





A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, and ending on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, by dialing 1 (609) 800-9909, access code 7519286. An online archive of the webcast will be available following the completion of the conference call at



https://www.ConnectOneBank.com



or at



http://ir.connectonebank.com



.







About ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc.







ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., is a modern financial services company that operates, through its subsidiary, ConnectOne Bank, and the Bank’s fintech subsidiary, BoeFly, Inc. ConnectOne Bank is a high-performing commercial bank offering a full suite of banking & lending products and services that focus on small to middle-market businesses. BoeFly, Inc. is a fintech marketplace that connects borrowers in the franchise space with funding solutions through a network of partner banks. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the trading symbol "CNOB," and information about ConnectOne may be found at



https://www.connectonebank.com



.







Investor Contact:







William S. Burns





Senior Executive VP & CFO





201.816.4474:



bburns@cnob.com









Media Contact:







Shannan Weeks, MWW





MikeWorldWide





732.299.7890:



sweeks@mww.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.