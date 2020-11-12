ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CNOB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that CNOB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.32, the dividend yield is 2.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CNOB was $17.32, representing a -34.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.50 and a 95.6% increase over the 52 week low of $8.86.

CNOB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CNOB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.73. Zacks Investment Research reports CNOB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -13.11%, compared to an industry average of -12.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CNOB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.