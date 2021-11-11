ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CNOB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 18.18% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $34.74, the dividend yield is 1.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CNOB was $34.74, representing a -1.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.22 and a 108.9% increase over the 52 week low of $16.63.

CNOB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CNOB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.07. Zacks Investment Research reports CNOB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 50.39%, compared to an industry average of 30%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cnob Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

