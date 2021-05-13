ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2021

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOB) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CNOB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 22.22% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $26.74, the dividend yield is 1.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CNOB was $26.74, representing a -5.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.43 and a 147.36% increase over the 52 week low of $10.81.

CNOB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CNOB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.45. Zacks Investment Research reports CNOB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 27.23%, compared to an industry average of 24.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CNOB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

