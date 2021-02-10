ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOB) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CNOB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that CNOB has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CNOB was $23.34, representing a -3.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.29 and a 163.58% increase over the 52 week low of $8.86.

CNOB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CNOB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.78. Zacks Investment Research reports CNOB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.95%, compared to an industry average of 10.3%.

