ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2020

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOB) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CNOB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that CNOB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.45, the dividend yield is 2.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CNOB was $15.45, representing a -41.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.50 and a 74.48% increase over the 52 week low of $8.86.

CNOB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CNOB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.72. Zacks Investment Research reports CNOB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -20.44%, compared to an industry average of -19.2%.

