ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Robert A. Schwartz as General Counsel to Support Growth Strategy

ConnectOne Bancorp appoints Robert A. Schwartz as General Counsel, enhancing leadership amid recent growth post-merger.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. announced the appointment of Robert A. Schwartz as General Counsel, effective June 1, 2025, following its merger with First of Long Island Corporation. Schwartz, who has extensive experience in banking law and has acted as a legal advisor to ConnectOne since its inception, will provide guidance on legal, regulatory, and business risks to the Board and executive team. This transition marks a key moment for ConnectOne as it aims to leverage its recent growth and nearly $14 billion in assets. Schwartz expressed enthusiasm for leading the bank's legal strategy from within and emphasized the company's commitment to navigating the evolving banking landscape.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Robert A. Schwartz as General Counsel strengthens executive leadership, supporting ConnectOne's growth after its successful merger.

Schwartz's extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions and regulatory frameworks enhances the company's legal and strategic capabilities.

ConnectOne's asset growth to nearly $14 billion signifies the company's expanding market position and operational success.

Bringing an in-house legal expert of Schwartz's caliber demonstrates ConnectOne's commitment to building a strong leadership team and long-term strategic vision.

Potential Negatives

The appointment of a new General Counsel may indicate the company's recognition of increased legal and regulatory complexities following its recent merger, suggesting potential vulnerabilities in its compliance or risk management frameworks.

The press release highlights a significant leadership transition, which may signal instability or uncertainty during a crucial growth phase for the company.

The focus on Schwartz's past advisory role rather than new strategies may imply a lack of fresh perspective or innovation in the company's legal approach moving forward.

FAQ

Who is the new General Counsel of ConnectOne Bancorp?

Robert A. Schwartz has been appointed as the General Counsel of ConnectOne Bancorp, effective June 1, 2025.

What is Robert Schwartz's experience in the banking industry?

Schwartz has decades of legal expertise in mergers and acquisitions, securities law, and bank regulatory frameworks.

What significant milestone has ConnectOne Bancorp recently achieved?

ConnectOne Bancorp recently reached nearly $14 billion in assets following its merger with First of Long Island Corporation.

How has Schwartz contributed to ConnectOne before his appointment?

Schwartz has been a trusted legal advisor to ConnectOne since its inception, aiding in its formation and IPO.

What is the strategic goal of ConnectOne Bancorp with this appointment?

This appointment aims to strengthen executive leadership and drive growth in a dynamic banking landscape.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNOB) (the "Company" or "ConnectOne"), parent company of ConnectOne Bank (the "Bank"), announced the appointment of Robert A. Schwartz as General Counsel, effective June 1, 2025. This strategic appointment reinforces ConnectOne's commitment to strengthening executive leadership capabilities as it accelerates growth following the successful completion of its





merger





with First of Long Island Corporation (formerly Nasdaq: FLIC).





A recognized leader in the banking industry with deep expertise in mergers and acquisitions, securities law, and bank regulatory frameworks, Schwartz brings decades of legal and strategic experience to ConnectOne. In this role, he will advise the Board of Directors and executive leadership on legal, regulatory and business risks in an evolving operating environment. The appointment comes at a pivotal time for ConnectOne, as the Company recently reached nearly $14 billion in assets.





Schwartz has served as a trusted legal advisor to ConnectOne since its inception, playing a foundational role in the Bank's formation, IPO and multiple transactions throughout its 20-year history.





"Mr. Schwartz has been an integral player to the bank since day one, and we look forward to working with him in this new capacity," said Frank Sorrentino III, ConnectOne's Chairman & CEO. "His ability to balance legal acumen with business strategy will be instrumental in driving the success of the newly expanded institution as we prepare for our next chapter of growth. Bringing someone of his caliber in-house reflects the strength of our platform and our focus on building an industry-leading leadership team."





"After two decades of helping ConnectOne navigate many major milestones—from our formation to our IPO to strategic acquisitions—I'm energized to now lead our legal strategy from within," said Schwartz. "This transition from trusted advisor to executive team member is a testament to ConnectOne's ambitious vision. Together, we're positioned to capitalize on the growing opportunities in today's dynamic banking landscape."





Prior to joining the bank, Schwartz served as a Partner at Windels Marx, where he specialized in advising financial institutions on mergers and acquisitions, and bank regulatory and securities law. Schwartz holds a J.D. from Fordham Law School and a B.A. from Fordham University. He is a member of both the New Jersey and New York Bar.







About ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc.







ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., is a modern financial services company that operates, through its subsidiary, ConnectOne Bank, and the Bank’s fintech subsidiary, BoeFly, Inc. ConnectOne Bank is a high-performing commercial bank offering a full suite of banking & lending products and services that focus on small to middle-market businesses. BoeFly, Inc. is a fintech marketplace that connects borrowers in the franchise space with funding solutions through a network of partner banks. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the trading symbol "CNOB," and information about ConnectOne may be found at





https://www.connectonebank.com





.







