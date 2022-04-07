ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (Symbol: CNOB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $31.20, changing hands as low as $30.82 per share. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNOB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNOB's low point in its 52 week range is $23.91 per share, with $37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.03.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.