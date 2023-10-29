ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) Declares $0.17 Dividend

ConnectOne Bancorp said on October 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share ($0.68 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of November 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of November 15, 2023 will receive the payment on December 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $15.73 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.32%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.13%, the lowest has been 1.29%, and the highest has been 4.93%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.81 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.71 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.89%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 375 funds or institutions reporting positions in ConnectOne Bancorp. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNOB is 0.12%, an increase of 20.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.81% to 31,583K shares. The put/call ratio of CNOB is 4.59, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.01% Upside

As of October 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for ConnectOne Bancorp is 24.22. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 54.01% from its latest reported closing price of 15.73.

The projected annual revenue for ConnectOne Bancorp is 330MM, an increase of 19.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.24.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,467K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 987K shares, representing an increase of 32.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNOB by 891.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,193K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,191K shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNOB by 13.27% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,097K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,660K shares, representing a decrease of 51.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNOB by 40.69% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,067K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 990K shares, representing an increase of 7.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNOB by 4.56% over the last quarter.

FSCDX - Fidelity Advisor Small Cap Fund holds 1,061K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 857K shares, representing an increase of 19.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNOB by 58.88% over the last quarter.

ConnectOne Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., through its subsidiary, ConnectOne Bank offers a full suite of both commercial and consumer banking and lending products and services through its banking offices located across New York and New Jersey.

