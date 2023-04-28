ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) Declares $0.17 Dividend

ConnectOne Bancorp said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share ($0.68 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $15.51 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.38%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.86%, the lowest has been 1.10%, and the highest has been 3.83%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.56 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 4.52 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.72%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 389 funds or institutions reporting positions in ConnectOne Bancorp. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNOB is 0.12%, a decrease of 11.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.57% to 31,488K shares. The put/call ratio of CNOB is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.83% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for ConnectOne Bancorp is 24.48. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 57.83% from its latest reported closing price of 15.51.

The projected annual revenue for ConnectOne Bancorp is 330MM, an increase of 12.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.24.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 1,537K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,544K shares, representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNOB by 2.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,178K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,027K shares, representing an increase of 12.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNOB by 11.19% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,124K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,167K shares, representing a decrease of 3.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNOB by 2.15% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,093K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,200K shares, representing a decrease of 9.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNOB by 7.41% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 1,060K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,125K shares, representing a decrease of 6.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNOB by 6.69% over the last quarter.

ConnectOne Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., through its subsidiary, ConnectOne Bank offers a full suite of both commercial and consumer banking and lending products and services through its banking offices located across New York and New Jersey.

