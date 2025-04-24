CONNECTONE BAN Earnings Results: $CNOB Reports Quarterly Earnings

CONNECTONE BAN ($CNOB) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.51 per share, beating estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $70,210,000, beating estimates of $69,003,000 by $1,207,000.
CONNECTONE BAN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of CONNECTONE BAN stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BRANDYWINE GLOBAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 276,821 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,341,969
- STIEVEN CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.P. added 249,265 shares (+96.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,710,661
- STATE STREET CORP added 218,572 shares (+21.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,007,484
- FMR LLC added 215,257 shares (+7.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,931,537
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 211,618 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,848,168
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 155,573 shares (+23.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,564,177
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 143,771 shares (-25.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,293,793
