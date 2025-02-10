ConnectM Technology Solutions Reports Triple-Digit Growth in Electrification Metrics for Q4 2024

ConnectM Technology Solutions reports significant growth in electrification metrics for Q4 2024, driven by AI technologies.

ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc. has reported impressive growth in its electrification performance for the fourth quarter of 2024, showcasing a significant increase in key metrics compared to the previous year. The company achieved a 331% rise in electrification capacity to 95.5 GWh, equivalent to powering approximately 35,000 homes daily. It displaced 73,506 metric tons of CO2, marking a 391% increase, comparable to the annual absorption capacity of 3.4 million trees. Additionally, it displaced 6.7 million gallons of fossil fuel, representing a 343% rise. CEO Bhaskar Panigrahi emphasized the role of AI-driven insights in supporting this growth, reflecting ConnectM's commitment to sustainable energy solutions and its focus on expanding its technology's impact across various segments of the electrification economy.

Potential Positives

Achieved significant triple-digit growth in electrification metrics, with a 331% increase in electrification measured in GWh compared to the previous year.

Successfully displaced 73,506 Metric Tons of CO2, representing a 391% increase, which underscores the company’s environmental impact and commitment to sustainability.

Displaced 6.7 million gallons of fossil fuel, reflecting a 343% increase and showcasing the effectiveness of its technology in promoting cleaner energy alternatives.

Potential Negatives

While the press release highlights significant growth metrics, it does not provide context on financial performance or profitability, potentially obscuring the overall business health of ConnectM.

The absence of detailed explanations about the methodologies used to calculate electrification metrics raises questions about the validity and transparency of the company’s claims.

There is no mention of any challenges or risks faced during this growth, which could lead to skepticism about the sustainability of the reported achievements.

FAQ

What is ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc. focused on?

ConnectM focuses on the electrification economy, delivering solutions for efficiency, affordability, and sustainability through AI-driven technology.

How much did ConnectM's electrification metrics grow in 2024?

ConnectM saw triple-digit growth across all electrification metrics, including a 331% increase in electrification from 2023.

What is the significance of the 73,506 metric tons of CO2 displaced?

This amount of CO2 displaced is equivalent to what 3.4 million trees can absorb in a year, highlighting ConnectM's environmental impact.

How is ConnectM's quarterly impact scorecard determined?

The scorecard is determined by aggregating data and behavioral analytics sourced from ConnectM's Energy Intelligence Network and AI technology.

Where can stakeholders find more information about ConnectM?

Stakeholders can visit ConnectM's website at www.connectm.com for more information and corporate updates.

$CNTM Insider Trading Activity

$CNTM insiders have traded $CNTM stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 17 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNTM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BHASKAR PANIGRAHI (See Remarks) has made 5 purchases buying 237,898 shares for an estimated $12,383,213,442 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MAHESH CHOUDHURY (See Remarks) has made 12 purchases buying 259,768 shares for an estimated $9,538,374,346 and 0 sales.

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTM) ("ConnectM" or the "Company"), a technology company focused on the electrification economy, today published its impact scorecard for the fourth quarter of 2024. Following the end of each quarter, ConnectM publishes its quarterly scorecard to provide the Company's key electrification indicators which we use as internal operating performance measures. ConnectM determines its quarterly impact score metrics by aggregating data and behavioral analytics sourced from our Energy Intelligence Network and integrated artificial intelligence technology.





Electrification Impact Scorecard for year-end 2024 (compared to year-end 2023)







95.5 GWh of Electrification, an increase of 331% over last year and equivalent to 35,000 homes powered per day¹



73,506 Metric Tons of Co2 Displaced, an increase of 391% over last year and equivalent to the amount of CO2 3.4 million trees can absorb in a year²



6.7 Million Gallons of Fossil Fuel Displaced, an increase of 343% over last year and equivalent to driving around the world roughly 7,000 times³











Bhaskar Panigrahi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ConnectM, commented, "ConnectM’s 2024 impact scorecard reaffirms our unwavering commitment to accelerating the electrification economy. Our triple-digit growth across key metrics reflects the power of AI-driven insights and data intelligence in scaling cleaner, more efficient energy solutions. As we expand our technology’s reach, we remain focused on delivering measurable, sustainable impact for our customers, partners, and stakeholders.”







About ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc.







ConnectM is a pioneer in the electrification economy, integrating energy assets with its AI-driven technology platform. Focused on delivering solutions that drive efficiency, affordability, and sustainability, ConnectM serves home, facility, and fleet across three major segments: Building Electrification, Distributed Energy, and Transportation and Logistics. The company’s vertically integrated approach combines technology, service/distribution networks, and strategic partnerships to accelerate the transition to an all-electric energy economy.





