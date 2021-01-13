Markets
Connecticut investigating Amazon's e-book business - WSJ

Arundhati Sarkar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Connecticut is looking into how Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O sells and distributes digital books, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing the state's attorney general.

The investigation is to examine whether the tech giant's dealings with certain publishers are anti-competitive, the WSJ report quoted Connecticut Attorney General William Tong as saying. (https://on.wsj.com/2XzKEGG)

Amazon did not immediately respond to Reuters request for a comment.

