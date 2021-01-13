Connecticut actively investigating Amazon's e-book business

Changes sourcing, updates with details

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Connecticut is investigating whether Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O is engaged in anti-competitive behavior in the e-book business through its distribution agreements with certain publishers, the state's Attorney General William Tong said on Wednesday.

The probe comes as technology companies face a backlash in the United States and across the world, fueled by concerns among competitors, lawmakers and consumer groups that firms have too much power and are harming users and business rivals.

"The Connecticut Office of the Attorney General took action against Apple and a number of e-book publishers to protect competition in the market for sales of e-books, and our office continues to aggressively monitor this market to protect fair competition for consumers, authors, and other e-book retailers," Tong said in a statement.

Amazon did not immediately respond to Reuters request for a comment.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported on the development, stating that the U.S. state has asked Amazon to provide documents related to its dealings with five of the largest U.S. book publishers, according to a subpoena issued in 2019, and that the e-commerce retailer has cooperated with the subpoena. (https://on.wsj.com/2XzKEGG)

