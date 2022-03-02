Connecteam Raises $120M As Deskless Workforces Get More Tools

When we talk about tools for managing distributed teams, the typical image that comes to mind features people spending their workday sitting in front of a screen.

In truth, however, a majority of jobs are not deskbound. This includes most of the leading sectors for employment, spanning health care, construction, manufacturing and others. Venture investors seem to think there’s a case for management tools more customized for these workforces.

That appears to be the rationale for a $120 million Series C round announced today for New York-headquartered Connecteam, provider of an app and customizable technology for managing deskless teams. Stripes and Insight Partners led the financing, joined by Tiger Global, Qumra Capital and O.G. Tech.

It’s a vast addressable market, per Connecteam, which estimates that deskless jobs make up 80 percent of the workforce. Despite this, the company contends, team management tools have generally been developed with office workers in mind.

Connecteam’s technology is accessible to employees through a mobile app. Using this tool, employers and employees can do things like schedule and check shifts, send notifications, chat with other employees, access training materials, manage timesheets and more.

The 8-year-old company has been scaling rather rapidly of late, and said it saw 400 percent growth in both revenue and customers last year. The company also raised a $37 million Series B in April.

The latest round comes as a number of companies offering tools for deskless workers are seeing sizable investment. A Crunchbase sampling found at least six companies in the space that have raised funding since last year:

Besides Connecteam, some of the larger funding recipients include:

Skedulo, a workforce management and scheduling platform for deskless workers, raised $75 million in a July Series C funding round.

YOOBIC, a communication, training, and process management platform for frontline workers, raised $50 million in a July Series C round.

EduMe, a mobile-based training platform for deskless workers, raised $20 million in a January Series B round.

Overall, companies developing tools focused on deskless workers have pulled in more than $300 million in total funding since last year, per Crunchbase data.

