Connect Enrolls 160 Patients In Phase 2 Trial For Rademikibart In Asthma; Topline Data In Sep '26

(RTTNews) - Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (CNTB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, on Wednesday announced completion of enrollment in the Phase 2 SEABREEZE Stat trial evaluating Rademikibart for treating acute exacerbation of asthma and type 2 inflammation. Rademikibart is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin-4 receptor alpha (IL-4Ra) to inhibit the Th2 inflammatory pathway, responsible for causing diseases like atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD).

The Phase 2 SEABREEZE Stat trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of rademikibart for the acute exacerbation of asthma and type 2 inflammation, compared to the current standard-of-care.

The study has enrolled 160 patients who have experienced past acute asthma exacerbations with eosinophil counts of 300 cells per microliter, or more. The primary endpoint is treatment failure rate over 28 days following an acute exacerbation. A key secondary endpoint is post-bronchodilator (post-BD) forced expiratory volume in one second (FEV1) at Week 1.

Topline data from the trial is planned for release in early September 2026. The Phase 2 SEABREEZE STAT COPD0xz study, evaluating rademikibart in treating COPD, is also expected to complete enrollment later this month.

Additionally, the company reported that its present cash position may allow continuation of operations till the second half of 2027.

CNTB closed Wednesday at $2.08, up 4.52%. In the overnight market, the stock is trading at $2.02, down 2.88%.

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