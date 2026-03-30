Connect Biopharma Shares Jump 13% After Positive Rademikibart Data And $20.2 Million Financing

(RTTNews) - Connect Biopharma Holding Limited (CNTB) surged 13% in pre-market trading Monday after the company issued three major announcements, including positive clinical data for Rademikibart in asthma, COPD and atopic dermatitis, along with a $20.2 million private placement.

Rademikibart is a fully human monoclonal antibody that targets IL-4Ra, a shared receptor subunit for IL-4 and IL-13. By blocking IL-4Ra, the therapy is designed to inhibit the Th2 inflammatrory pathway involved in diseases such as atopic dermatitis, asthma and COPD. Phase 1 Intravenous Rademikibart Study Shows Rapid Lung Function Improvement

Connect Biopharma reported positive topline results from its Phase 1 clinical pharmacology study evaluating a single 300 mg intravenous (IV) push of Rademikibart in patients with asthma or COPD. According to the company, many patients experienced rapid improvements in lung function (FEV1) of 200 ml or more as early as 15 minutes after dosing, confirming preclinical observations that Rademikibart may have a unique bronchodilator-like effects.

Mean FEV1 improvements of approximately 200-400 mL were maintained through Day 29 in both asthma and COPD patients, while placebo patients trended downward. Rademikibart was generally well tolerated, with no serious adverse events or discontinuations reported.

Recruitment is ongoing for the Phase 2 Seabreeze STAT studies in acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, with topline data expected in mid-2026.

Phase 3 Atopic Dermatitis Study Demonstrates Best-in-Class Potential

In a separate announcement, Connect Biopharma shared 52-week results from the Phase 3 RADIANT-AD study conducted by its partner Simcere Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. in China. The trial enrolled 259 patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

Rademikibart achieved rapid and durable efficacy across all key endpoints:

-96.6% achieved EASI-75

-87.1% achieved IGA 0/1

-85.3% achieved EASI-90

The therapy was well tolerated, with safety comparable to placebo and low rates of conjunctivitis through 52 weeks. Connect noted that the data support Rademikibart's potential as a differentiated IL- 4Ra blocker for long-term disease control.

The company also announced a $20.2 million private placement, selling 6,130,000 shares at $3.25 per share to new and existing institutional investors. The financing is expected to close on March 31, 2026, subject to customary conditions.

Connect plans to use the proceeds to support development of its clinical-stage programs and for general corporate purposes.

The company stated that the financing, combined with existing cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, is expected to fund operations into the second half of 2027.

CNTB has traded between $0.51 and $3.82 over the past year. The stock closed Friday's trading (March 27, 2026) at $3.45, down 6.50%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $3.88, up 13.04%.

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