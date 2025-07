Connect Biopharma Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

Connect Biopharma has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement, ensuring continued listing of its shares.

Quiver AI Summary

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited has announced that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement, confirming that its American Depositary Shares (ADSs) maintained a closing bid price of at least $1.00 for 10 consecutive business days as of July 15, 2025. This confirmation allows the company to continue being listed on Nasdaq. Connect Biopharma, based in San Diego, is focused on developing treatments for inflammatory diseases, particularly asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), with its leading product candidate being rademikibart, an antibody targeting IL-4Rα. The company is actively conducting global clinical studies for rademikibart and has a collaboration agreement with Simcere for its development in China.

Potential Positives

Connect Biopharma has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement, allowing its shares to continue being listed and traded on the exchange.

The company's American Depositary Shares maintained a minimum closing bid price of at least $1.00 for 10 consecutive business days.

This achievement may enhance investor confidence and support the company's efforts in securing additional funding for ongoing clinical studies.

Connect Biopharma is advancing its next-generation antibody, rademikibart, aimed at treating significant unmet medical needs in asthma and COPD.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of regaining compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement suggests that the company's stock had previously fallen below the threshold, raising concerns about its market stability and investor confidence.

The use of extensive forward-looking statements without firm commitments may raise skepticism among investors regarding the company's ability to achieve its stated goals and timelines.

The press release emphasizes inherent risks and uncertainties in the company's operations and drug development processes, which could detract from investor confidence and perceived stability.

FAQ

What compliance status did Connect Biopharma announce?

Connect Biopharma announced that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.

When did Connect Biopharma receive confirmation from Nasdaq?

The company received confirmation from Nasdaq on July 16, 2025, regarding compliance status.

What is rademikibart?

Rademikibart is a next-generation antibody designed to target IL-4Rα for the treatment of asthma and COPD.

What are the main therapeutic areas for Connect Biopharma?

Connect Biopharma focuses on transforming care for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Where is Connect Biopharma located?

Connect Biopharma is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CNTB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $CNTB stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CNTB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CNTB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/12/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CNTB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CNTB forecast page.

$CNTB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CNTB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CNTB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Brandon Folkes from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $7.0 on 06/12/2025

Full Release



SAN DIEGO, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CNTB) (“Connect Biopharma” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming care for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, today announced it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) (the “Minimum Bid Price Requirement”).





On July 16, 2025, the Company received confirmation from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that, as of July 15, 2025, the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) maintained a minimum closing bid price of at least $1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, the Company’s ADSs will continue to be listed and traded on Nasdaq, and the matter is now closed.







About Connect Biopharma







Connect Biopharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming care for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (“COPD”). Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company is advancing rademikibart, a next-generation, potentially best-in-class antibody designed to target IL-4Rα. The Company is currently conducting global clinical studies of rademikibart for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, areas with significant unmet need. Connect also has an exclusive license and collaboration agreement for rademikibart with Simcere in China.





For more information visit



www.connectbiopharm.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended (the “Act”). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not of historical fact and include, without limitation, statements regarding future events, our future financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and plans, prospective products (as well as their potential to achieve a differentiated, competitive, or favorable benefit or profile or trend, including on safety, tolerability, improvement, maintenance, clinical response, dosing, efficacy and/or convenience), planned or expected product approval applications or approvals, anticipated milestones, expected data readouts and enrollments, research and development plans and costs, potential future partnerships, expectations about existing partnerships, timing and likelihood of success, objectives of management for future operations, future results of anticipated product development efforts, and adequacy of existing cash and potential partnership funding to fund operations and capital expenditure requirements, as well as statements regarding industry trends. These statements are based on management’s current expectations of future events only as of the date of this press release and are inherently subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond our control, including, among other things: the ability of our clinical trials to demonstrate safety and efficacy of our product candidates and other positive results; whether we will need expanded or additional trials in order to obtain regulatory approval for our product candidates; our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates; existing regulations and regulatory developments in the U.S., the PRC, Europe and other jurisdictions; the ability of our current cash and investments position to support planned operations; our plans and ability to obtain, maintain, protect and enforce our intellectual property rights and our proprietary technologies, including extensions of existing patent terms where available; our continued reliance on third parties to conduct additional clinical trials of our product candidates, and for the manufacture of our product candidates for preclinical studies and clinical trials; and the degree of market acceptance of our product candidates, if approved, by physicians, patients, healthcare payors and others in the medical community.





Words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “feel,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “optimistic,” “plan,” “potential,” “promising,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements necessarily contain these identifying words. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Connect Biopharma that any of its expectations, projections or plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ materially due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business and other risks described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Further information regarding these and other risks is included under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual and periodic reports filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements should not be taken as forecasts or promises nor should they be taken as implying any indication, assurance or guarantee that the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements have been made are correct or exhaustive or, in the case of the assumptions, fully stated in this presentation. Drug development and commercialization involve a high degree of risk, and only a small number of research and development programs result in commercialization of a product. Results in early-stage clinical trials may not be indicative of full results or results from later stage or larger scale clinical trials and do not ensure regulatory approval. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the scientific data presented or these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. Except as required by law, Connect Biopharma undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. Connect Biopharma claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Act for all forward-looking statements.







Investor Relations Contact:







Alex Lobo





Precision AQ







Alex.lobo@precisionaq.com







(212) 698-8802







Media Contact:







Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D., or David Schull





Russo Partners, LLC







Ignacio.guerrero-ros@russopartnersllc.com









David.schull@russopartnersllc.com







(858) 717-2310 or (646) 942-5604



This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.