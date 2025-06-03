Connect Biopharma to Present Key Findings on Rademikibart at EAACI 2025 Annual Congress

Connect Biopharma will present findings on Rademikibart's efficacy for asthma at EAACI 2025 in Glasgow.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited announced that it will present two studies on its drug rademikibart at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology 2025 Annual Congress from June 13-16, 2025, in Glasgow and online. The presentations will focus on the reduction of annual exacerbations and improvement in lung function in patients with eosinophilic driven, Type 2 asthma. Rademikibart, a novel anti-interleukin-4-receptor alpha antibody, aims to improve care for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) by addressing acute exacerbations that affect millions of patients in the U.S. The company reported positive results from Phase 2 trials, showing significant efficacy and safety, with improvements in lung function measurable within days. Presentations will be accessible on Connect's website post-event.

SAN DIEGO, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CNTB) (“Connect Biopharma” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming acute and chronic care of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), today announced two oral presentations at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) 2025 Annual Congress, taking place June 13-16, 2025, in Glasgow, United Kingdom and virtually.





The presentation details are as follows:







Abstract Title:



Reduction in Annualized Exacerbations with Rademikibart in Eosinophilic Driven, Type 2 Asthma







Abstract Number:



001671







Presenter:



Rekha Chaudhuri, M.D.







Session Title:



Clinical Trials on Airways Diseases







Date and Time:



Friday, June 13



th



from 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. BST







Abstract Title:



Improvement in Lung Function with Rademikibart in Eosinophilic Driven, Type 2 Asthma







Abstract Number:



001678







Presenter:



Rekha Chaudhuri, M.D.







Session Title:



Clinical Trials on Airways Diseases







Date and Time:



Friday, June 13



th



from 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. BST





Following the presentations, each presentation will be available on Connect’s website under the



presentations and publications section



.







About Connect Biopharma





and Rademikibart







Connect Biopharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming care for asthma and COPD. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company is advancing rademikibart, a next-generation, potentially best-in-class anti-interleukin-4-receptor alpha (IL-4Rα) antibody. With an initial focus on acute exacerbations—an area with significant unmet need—rademikibart has the potential to also drive chronic utilization in asthma and COPD amongst the approximately 1 million asthma patients and 1.3 million COPD patients in the U.S. who experience acute exacerbations annually. In a Phase 2 trial for asthma, rademikibart demonstrated strong efficacy and safety data, with clinically meaningful reductions in exacerbations and rapid, statistically significant improvements in forced expiratory volume in one second (FEV



1



), observed within one week—and in most cases, within 24 hours via home spirometry.





For more information visit



www.connectbiopharm.com



.







