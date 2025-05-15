Connect Biopharma Posts Wider Loss In Q1

(RTTNews) - Connect Biopharma Holdings (CNTB) posted a net loss of $10.3 million, or $0.19 per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared with a net loss of $8.7 million, or $0.16 per share, for the same period in 2024.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $84.0 million as of March 31, 2025. Based on current operating plans, the company expects that its cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments will be sufficient to fund operations into 2027.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.