Markets
CNTB

Connect Biopharma Posts Wider Loss In Q1

May 15, 2025 — 09:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Connect Biopharma Holdings (CNTB) posted a net loss of $10.3 million, or $0.19 per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared with a net loss of $8.7 million, or $0.16 per share, for the same period in 2024.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $84.0 million as of March 31, 2025. Based on current operating plans, the company expects that its cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments will be sufficient to fund operations into 2027.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CNTB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.